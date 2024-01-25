Novartis India said its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Murdeshwar will resign from the company, with effect from April 2, 2024.

Citing aspirations of “achieving different personal and professional goals which have evolved over time”, he said in his letter, this was the right time “to pursue a new direction for myself.” Murdeshwar’s exit is the third such in about six years.

Giving details of its financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the drugmaker said, it posted a ₹26 crore profit, compared to ₹7.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income stood at ₹106 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹88 crore last year, in the same period.