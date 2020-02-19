Novartis launches Biome India, its first Asian digital innovation hub, in Hyderabad

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Global Pharma major Novartis has announced the launch of Biome India, a digital innovation hub, in Hyderabad. This is the company’s first such centre in Asia and the fourth globally. The others are in San Francisco, Paris and London.
Novartis already has a huge presence in Hyderabad with its drug development and research facilities. Overall, India is a big hub for the company with 8,000 employees, manufacturing facilities and business services.
Biome India will engage with startups and innovators passionate about healthcare. It will act as a bridge to the external ecosystem, enabling Novartis teams to better discover, develop and drive collaborations that transform innovative initiatives into impactful and scalable solutions for patients.
Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan, the global CEO of Novartis, who received the Genome Valley Excellence Award at the ongoing BioAsia 2020 summit, made the announcement.
By being linked to the four centres and Novartis global, the latest Biome will be able to tap into the assets and expertise of the broader Novartis portfolio to make a greater impact. It will have access to anonymised data, customised residency programmes and personalised mentoring.
“Together, we have a fantastic opportunity to combine our scientific know-how with the expertise of tech players, big and small, to create digital solutions for patients, at scale,” said Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer, Novartis.
“We want to leverage this ecosystem to work with startups and innovators to disrupt healthcare in the country and perhaps the world,” said Naveen Gullapalli, Head, Novartis Hyderabad.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...