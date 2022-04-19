NPPA fixes retail price of 15 key drug formulations, ceiling price of Framycetin

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, have fixed the price of 15 key drug formulations, used primarily to treat diseases including diabetes. The prices have to be adhered to by pharma companies henceforth. The ceiling price of framycetin, an antibiotic used to treat burn wounds, has also been notified.

The prices were fixed after a meeting held in the last week of March, said the NPPA order.

The price of Metformin (extended release) plus Teneligliptin tablet, manufactured and marketed by Associated Biotech, Dales Laboratories, has been fixed at ₹7.14 per tablet. Similarly, the retail price of Dapagliflozin plus Metformin Hydrochloride extended release tablet has been fixed at ₹10.7 per tablet.

Both tablets are used for treating diabetes.

The NPPA, it may be recalled, has the mandate to fix or revise the price of controlled bulk drugs and formulations, and also enforce price and ensure the availability of medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs.

Among the other formulations, the retail price of Human Normal Immunoglobulin for intravenous use, meant for the treatment of certain diseases that are caused due to lack of antibodies in the blood, has been fixed at ₹177.85 for a 10 ml vial.

A single Medroxyprogesterone Acetate sustained release tablet – an ovulation-regulating hormone – will be priced at ₹14.04.

According to NPPA, manufacturers have been asked to issue a price list to the regulator through the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit a copy to state drug controller and dealers.

In a separate notification, the NPPA has also announced the ceiling price of Framycetin, an antibiotic, which apart from treating burn wounds, is also used to treat skin bacterial infections and skin disorders. The cream (of 0.5 per cent dosage) will have a ceiling price of ₹1.19 per one gram.