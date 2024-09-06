Nykaa on Friday announced the appointment of Sukhleen Aneja as Senior Vice President and Business Head for Kay Beauty, the company’s celebrity beauty brand launched in partnership with Katrina Kaif. Aneja’s role will focus on propelling growth for Kay Beauty in international markets on the back of an extremely successful launch in India, it said.

She will also hold responsibility for the Ayurveda-based brand Nyveda, as well as provide strategic directions for a few of the young brands in the wellness and personal care space, the company added.

“Throughout her career, Sukhleen has demonstrated exceptional skills in scaling brands via creating strategic roadmaps, leading innovation, transforming businesses and creating agile organisations which set her up for success at Nykaa for Kay Beauty and Nyveda,” the company added.

Launched in 2019, Kay Beauty is India’s first celebrity makeup brand, co-created by Nykaa and Katrina Kaif. Reaching sales of over ₹150 cr annually, Kay beauty is extensively distributed across both online and offline channels, including 150+ Nykaa stores and over 450 selective beauty retail outlets across India. mely

Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director Nykaa, CEO Nykaa Fashion & Head of Owned Brands, said “We are delighted to welcome Sukhleen Aneja to the Nykaa Family to lead the Kay Beauty and Nyveda businesses. For Kay Beauty specifically, her strategic vision, along with Katrina’s marketing mind and might, will enable the ₹150 cr brand to scale to the next level, both domestically and internationally.”

“I look forward to driving growth and innovation in Kay Beauty and Nyveda. Beauty continues to be under-penetrated in India and that’s where the opportunity lies for creating strong and powerful consumer first brands,” Aneja added..