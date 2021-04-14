Oberoi Group signs MoU with EESL

The Oberoi Group has signed a MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) to implement energy efficient initiatives, including clean energy systems across Oberoi properties, EESL said on Wednesday.

Under its Building Energy Efficiency Program, EESL will collaborate with all Oberoi Group hotels to evaluate opportunities for saving energy and lowering emissions and recommend select energy programs from its portfolio, the firm said in a statement.

EESL will provide technical support and extend its procurement advantage through its partners across the energy sector, the statement added. The potential solutions will include energy-efficient lighting, electric motors and pumps, air-conditioning, ventilation systems, indoor air quality systems and electric vehicles along with charging infrastructure.