Oil India launches seismic survey in Mahanadi onland basin

Updated on November 20, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

Oil India Limited (OIL) launched the seismic survey programme at Kakatpur in Puri District, Odisha in the Mahanadi Basin (Onland) on Friday.

This is part of the National Seismic Programme (NSP) for appraising unappraised areas of Indian sedimentary basins. Seismic data acquired under NSP in the state of Odisha led to offer of five blocks by Directorate General of Hydrocarbons. OIL had won all the five blocks for hydrocarbon exploration under Open Acreage Licensing Policy-II and III rounds.

"OIL plans to acquire, process and interpret 1502 (line kilometre) LKM of 2D seismic data and 1670 Square Kilometre of 3D seismic data in the five blocks. Interpretation of the data is envisaged to lead to an extensive exploratory drilling campaign," an official statement said.

