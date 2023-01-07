EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, has launched the ‘Gerua’ Edition for the S1 and S1 Pro, along with announcing the availability of the Ola S1 variant in 5 more colours including Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 11 colour palettes, making our scooters an even more exciting proposition.”

The Ola S1, which had begun retailing in September last year, along with the S1 Pro, has strengthened Ola’s market leadership in the premium scooter segment. The company clocked 25,000 units in sales in December.

In 2022, Ola’s cumulative sales surpassed 1,50,000 units and expanded its D2C footprint with more than 100 new experience centres and launched 3 software updates in one year, with the over-the-air (OTA) roll-out of MoveOS 3 to over 1 lakh customers.

MoveOS 3 has 50-plus features and performance improvements. Another advantage that the upgrade offers is the compatibility of Ola scooters with the company’s expanding Hypercharger network, currently present across 27 states.