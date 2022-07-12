Ola Electric unveils lithium-ion cell; mass production to begin by 2023

Ola Electric has unveiled an indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, NMC 2170. Built in-house, it will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming gigafactory by 2023.

The use of specific chemistry and materials enables the cell to pack more energy in a given space and also improves the overall life-cycle of the cell. The cell has been developed keeping the indigenous conditions at the core.

‘First of many’

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “Ola is building the world’s most advanced cell research centre that will enable us to scale and innovate faster, and build the most advanced and affordable electric vehicle (EV) products in the world with speed.” The indigenously made Li-ion cell is the first of many in the cell technology roadmap, he added.

The company is also recruiting top cell research and development (R&D) talent across the globe, and will employ 500 PhDs and engineers. Ola Electric is committed to invest in core R&D to create indigenous advanced cell technologies, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and create an integrated electric vehicles hub, said the company.