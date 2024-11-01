Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Friday reported a 74 per cent rise in vehicle registrations at 41,605 units in October 2024 as compared to the same month last year.

The company sold over 50,000 units in October 2024, Ola Electric said in a statement.

The registration numbers are as per Vahan data, it added.

"The festive season has been really strong for us on the back of our expansive portfolio, uptick in consumer demand, and the strengthening of our sales network across India. We have witnessed an increase in EV adoption especially in Tier 2 and 3 markets and we are confident that this positive growth will cascade in the coming months as well," a spokesperson of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd said.

The company said it has started a campaign to double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024. Also, as part of the network partner programme, it will onboard 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025.