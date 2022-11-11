Ride-hailing company Ola Cabs, said in a public notice that it will close one of its ride segments called ‘Ola Play’ from November 15.

According to the company’s statement, the closure is only for the Indian market and Ola is taking appropriate measures to remove the segment from the market, too.

Any unauthorised usage

“Ola restricts any third party from any kind of usage, modification or transfer of device, more particularly during the ride hailing services. In the event, if there is any unauthorised usage of the device after the effective date, Ola or its affiliates, any of its respective directors, officers, employees, agents shall not be liable for direct, indirect and consequential damages arising out of its usage or any incidental or ancillary act.” the company said in the public notice.

Launched in 2016, Ola Play used to offer passengers with access to movies, TV shows, and music in the car, along with streaming entertainment content on Apple Music, Sony Liv, Alt Balaji, or Yupp.

Ola did not comment on businessline queries.

Growth pace

Earlier in June, it decided to shut down Ola Dash — its quick commerce business and used-cars retail Ola Cars. At that time, Ola said it will be reorienting its Ola Cars business to focus more on strengthening go to market strategy for Ola Electric.

The company also said Ola Cars’ infra, technology and capabilities will be repurposed towards growing Ola Electric’s sales and service network. “Ola will also be increasing its pace of investments and growth into new areas like electric cars, cell manufacturing and financial services,” the company said in a statement earlier.

