State-run ONGC and EverEnviro Resource Management have formed a joint venture (JV) to set up 10 Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across India. The two firms inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The plants, being set up in the first phase, are expected to reduce India’s reliance on imported gas and boost domestic renewable energy production, EverEnviro said. The 50:50 JValigns with the Government’s initiatives, including the Global Bio-Fuels Alliance and the ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2070, it added. By harnessing diverse feedstocks such as agri-waste, agro-industrial waste, energy crops, and municipal solid waste (MSW), the partnership aims to mitigate approximately 7.5 lakh tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

Circular economy

ONGC’s Executive Director, Chief Corporate Strategy Satyan Kumar said: “Alternative fuels like biogas play a pivotal role in meeting our country’s energy demands while promoting circular economy principles and effective waste management. ONGC has set sights on being Net Zero by 2038 and hence we recognize the urgency of transition to clean energy by utilizing agro-industrial waste and municipal solid waste. Our partnership with EverEnviro in establishing CBG plants will significantly contribute to mitigating carbon emissions.” EverEnviro Executive Director, BD and Strategy Deepak Agarwal said, “Our collaboration with ONGC, represents a significant milestone in our journey toward advancing renewable energy production in India. These projects will give a fillip to key government initiatives such as GOBARdhan scheme, Waste to Wealth, Make in India, Circular Economy, and AtmanirbharBharat. We are confident that our partnership will make a substantial impact in the CBG sector. The fermented organic manure produced as byproduct of CBG will promote regenerative agriculture, enhancing soil health and fertility in the catchment areas.”

EverEnviro aims to establish over 100 CBG plants across India. The organisation is already executing over 20 CBG projects across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab with a significant capital investment of nearly ₹2,000 crore which will result in a robust CBG output of 320 tonnes per day.