ONGC Q3 net down 31%

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
ONGC has reported a 31 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.
For the quarter under review, the consolidated net profit stood at ₹3,736.53 crore, while total income fell by 8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,02,416.51 crore.
The latest bottomline performance was also lower than net profit of ₹5,801 crore recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
In its meeting on Saturday, the company’s board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹1.75 per equity share of ₹5 each. The total payout on this account will be ₹2,201.55 crore.
The board was originally due to meet on Friday, but the meeting had to be postponed “due to some pressing concerns”, a company spokesperson said.
For the first nine months of the ongoing financial year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹6,065.51 crore, 47 per cent lower year-on-year, while total income stood at ₹2,51,569.83 crore, 23 per cent lower year-on-year.
The company’s refining and marketing business was the only segment that improved its performance against pre-Covid levels both in the third quarter and the first nine months of the ongoing financial year. Profit from this segment for the nine month period grew a whopping 353 per cent to reach ₹8805.54 crore.
The board also approved the acquisition of 5 per cent equity in Indian Gas Exchange Ltd (IGX) “as strategic investment,” the firm said in a statement.
A majority-owned subsidiary of Indian Energy Exchange, IGX since the beginning of the year has also onboarded Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas, and GAIL as investors, each of whom have bought a 5 per cent stake.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...