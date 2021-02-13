Companies

ONGC Q3 net down 31%

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 13, 2021 Published on February 13, 2021

Board declares ₹1.75 interim dividend

ONGC has reported a 31 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.

For the quarter under review, the consolidated net profit stood at ₹3,736.53 crore, while total income fell by 8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,02,416.51 crore.

The latest bottomline performance was also lower than net profit of ₹5,801 crore recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

In its meeting on Saturday, the company’s board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹1.75 per equity share of ₹5 each. The total payout on this account will be ₹2,201.55 crore.

The board was originally due to meet on Friday, but the meeting had to be postponed “due to some pressing concerns”, a company spokesperson said.

For the first nine months of the ongoing financial year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹6,065.51 crore, 47 per cent lower year-on-year, while total income stood at ₹2,51,569.83 crore, 23 per cent lower year-on-year.

The company’s refining and marketing business was the only segment that improved its performance against pre-Covid levels both in the third quarter and the first nine months of the ongoing financial year. Profit from this segment for the nine month period grew a whopping 353 per cent to reach ₹8805.54 crore.

IGX stake purchase

The board also approved the acquisition of 5 per cent equity in Indian Gas Exchange Ltd (IGX) “as strategic investment,” the firm said in a statement.

A majority-owned subsidiary of Indian Energy Exchange, IGX since the beginning of the year has also onboarded Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas, and GAIL as investors, each of whom have bought a 5 per cent stake.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 13, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.