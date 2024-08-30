State-run ONGC aims to acquire more than 1 GW of renewable energy (RE) projects as the oil & gas exploration and production (E&P) major aims to enter the clean energy services market.
“If 1 gigawatts (GW) comes to us this year, it will be the inorganic way. This year, our intention is to have more than 1 GW the inorganic way,” ONGC Chairman & CEO A K Singh said.
Singh did not specify whether these RE assets to be acquired will be solar or wind power.
He added that the Maharatna company has already floated a tender for 1 GW of REpower, which will be for the E&P company’s internal consumption.
The PSU has already created a subsidiary, ONGC Green (OGL), from which the acquired assets will be parked.
OGL will focus on Maharatna’s green energy foray—renewable energy (solar, wind, hybrid, hydel, tidal, and geothermal, etc.), the biofuels/biogas business, green hydrogen and its derivatives like green ammonia, green methanol, storage, carbon capture utilisation and storage, and the LNG business.
