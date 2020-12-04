Online healthcare start-up DoctorC forays into southern TN

DoctorC, a tech-enabled online diagnostics service provider, on Friday announced its foray into southern parts of Tamil Nadu including Madurai, Rajapalyam, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli as a response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up, which already has presence in Hyderabad and Chennai, is expanding its footprint in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Kolkata.

DoctorC offers diagnostics services both at-home (through its own medical teams) and at-provider (through partner network). “Our ultimate goal at DoctorC is to make testing easily available to maximum people. We aim to provide smooth testing along with uninterrupted services to the people of this country,” Neehar Cheerabudi, CEO & Co-founder DoctorC said.