Minifeel, a Mumbai-based start-up for consumers to discover premium beauty products at offers, has raised ₹3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC.

Various angel investors like Vijay Jain (Founder of ORRA Jewellery), Ajay Mokariya and Ganesh Iyer (MD and Joint MD of Shree Maruti ), Yash Kotak (Founder of Jumper.ai), Niraj Chhajer (Partner at Pransh Capital), Bhanushali Angel Investor Network among others also invested in the company.

Minifeel offers premium skincare and cosmetic products like serums, cleansers, makeup, and more in mini/trial packs, allowing customers to try out any product at affordable costs (almost 1/4th of the price). The company also serves as a marketing channel for brands to help create awareness among the right consumers at zero cost.

Sagar Mithiya, Founder of Minifeel, said, “The beauty and personal care sector is one of India’s fastest-growing market segments. The industry is witnessing a boom from the rapid growth of direct-to-consumer companies in online retail. It’s an excellent time for Minifeel to work with new-age beauty brands to connect them with the right consumers and make them aware of innovative and exciting new products.”