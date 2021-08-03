OPD care provider Meddo acquires Doxper in a cash and stock deal

Meddo, a major physical-digital smart outpatient care platform, on Tuesday, announced its acquisition of Doxper in a cash and stock deal. The firm, however, did not disclose more details about the deal.

Doxper is a prominent leader in the prescription digitisation space, with a strong client base of over 4,000 doctors, and lists eminent stakeholders like Manipal Hospitals, Nanavati Max Hospital, BLK Max, KIMS Hospitals, Wockhardt, CK Birla, Cloudnine and many more as part of its roster.

With this acquisition, Meddo claimed it would become one of the largest health-tech players in the country in the outpatient care space with more than 1.5 crore digitised prescriptions and over 1 crore patients, further adding another 3-4 lakh patients every month, a statement said.

Expansion

With Doxper in its fold, Meddo plans to scale-up its branded full suite clinics to over 1,000 within the next 12-15 months across the 10 top-tier markets within the country, the statement said.

In the last few months, the venture launched relevant solutions like L1 COVID centres, teleconsultation services, diagnostic solutions and an extremely useful and cost-effective healthcare membership called MeddoSure.

Talking about the rationale behind the acquisition, Saurabh Kochhar, Founder, and CEO, Meddo said, “Outpatient care in India today is worse-off than where it was a few decades ago, with both trust and transparency in the system flailing. The healthcare journey starts in the clinics for most of us and it should end there for 98 per cent of patients.”

“To enable that, we need tailor-made solutions for India, which would inadvertently rely on network and tech to be able to make a tangible difference at scale. This acquisition is just the leap needed in this very direction. Enabling Meddo’s one-stop care for millions of patients across the Doxper network, in addition to their prescription technology, creates the right ecosystem to fundamentally transform outpatient care, which has been our goal from the get-go,” Kochhar said.