Orkla India, a subsidiary of Norwegian industrial investment firm Orkla ASA has appointed Murali S as the Chief Executive Officer of Eastern, spice and masala brand. This addition to the leadership aligns with Orkla India’s recent announcement of reorganising itself into three business units Eastern, MTR, and International Business, said company in a release.

Murali S will be based at the Eastern office in Cochin, where he will lead the team in strengthening Orkla India’s footprint in the Kerala market and spearheading the Eastern Business Unit, company said.

Commenting on the appointment Sanjay Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Orkla India said, “We are delighted to welcome Murali S as the new Chief Executive Officer of Eastern. With his proven track record and strategic acumen, we are confident that he will lead Eastern to new heights of success in the Kerala market.”

Leadership roles

Murali S said, “I am honored to join Orkla India and lead Eastern towards continued success. I am committed to leverage Eastern’s strong market position and driving innovation to further enhance our brand presence in our core geographies.”

Murali S has been in various leadership roles in many companies like Blow Plast Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, where he served as Operations Director and Senior Vice President, have equipped him with the skills and expertise needed to drive Eastern’s growth agenda.

Orkla India is a collection of local Indian food brands, MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern. The company’s portfolio includes Spices and Masalas, Ready to Eat, Sweets, Breakfast mixes, 3-minute range, etc. Orkla India has more than 3000 employees and 11 factories.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit