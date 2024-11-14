Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), producer of Indri single malt and Camikara rum, has announced plans to invest ₹1,000 crore to expand its existing distillery and malt production facilities in Indri, Haryana.

This investment will also support the establishment of a new plant in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, and the development of PAIL’s first international distillery at Portavadie, Scotland.

In September 2024, PAIL secured ₹262 crore through preferential allotment from prominent investors, with an additional ₹50 crore contributed by the company’s promoters.

The remaining funding will be arranged through a mix of internal resources and debt, according to PAIL.

On Thursday, shares of PAIL closed at ₹ 720.70 up 5.00 per cent on the BSE.