Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), producer of Indri single malt and Camikara rum, has announced plans to invest ₹1,000 crore to expand its existing distillery and malt production facilities in Indri, Haryana.
This investment will also support the establishment of a new plant in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, and the development of PAIL’s first international distillery at Portavadie, Scotland.
In September 2024, PAIL secured ₹262 crore through preferential allotment from prominent investors, with an additional ₹50 crore contributed by the company’s promoters.
The remaining funding will be arranged through a mix of internal resources and debt, according to PAIL.
On Thursday, shares of PAIL closed at ₹ 720.70 up 5.00 per cent on the BSE.
