Paras Healthcare partners with J K Hospital to establish presence in Rajasthan

Hospitals chain Paras Healthcare said it has partnered with Udaipur-based J K Hospital to offer secondary and tertiary care services to the large underserved population of the area as it enters Rajasthan.
The healthcare provider plans to invest in upgrading the medical facilities and quality of clinical service in the hospital, which will now be called ‘Paras J K Hospital’, Paras Healthcare said in a statement.
“We are planning an investment of around Rs 50 crore for setting up an advanced cancer care unit, an additional cath lab as well as an IVF unit in the hospital to offer comprehensive treatment services to the people,” Paras Healthcare Managing Director Dharminder Nagar told PTI.
Paras J K Hospital, Udaipur, furthers the company’s objective of establishing advanced tertiary care facilities in the underserved tier-II and III cities of India, he added.
“Cities like Udaipur have large populations, but lack of quality tertiary care forces people to travel long distances to nearby metro cities, particularly for advanced healthcare needs such as cancer care. We are working to fill this void through our strategic expansions,” Nagar said.
With the addition of the Udaipur hospital, Paras Healthcare has expanded its presence to six cities across India with eight hospitals.
Paras JK Hospital is a multi super-speciality 200-bedded facility with key clinical programmes that include cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, neurology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology and minimally invasive surgery, Paras Healthcare said.
