Passenger vehicle dispatches decline 4% in April on continuing supply side challenges

Domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of passenger vehicles declined by four per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April to 2,51,581 units, compared with 2,61,633 units in the same month last year.

According to the monthly report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), sales in the passenger car segment declined by more than 20 per cent YoY to 1,12,857 units during the month, against 1,41,194 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, the utility vehicle segment saw a growth of 17 per cent YoY to 1,27,213 units (1,08,871 units).

The three-wheeler segment saw 51 per cent growth at 20,938 units (13,856 units), SIAM said.

Two-wheeler sales grew more than 15 per cent to 11,48,696 units (9,95,115 units). While scooter sales grew by more than 24 per cent to 3,74,556 units (3,01,279 units)

motorcycle sales grew by more than 10 per cent to 7,35,360 units (6,67,859 units). After many months, two-wheelers sales have seen some positive growth.

According to Rajesh Menon, Director-General, SIAM, sales of passenger vehicles are still below the April 2017 figures, while two- wheelers are even below the April 2012 figures, and three-wheelers are yet to reach normal levels, as sales are still less than 50 per cent of April 2016 figures.

Impact on demand

“Manufacturers are working hard to manage the supplier ecosystem with agility and flexibility, as supply side challenges continue for the industry. Further, manufacturers are also monitoring the likely impact on demand, due to the recent hike in repo rates, as it would increase the lending rates to the customers,” he said.

Overall, domestic sales across categories rose to 14,21,241 units, a growth of 12 per cent against 12,70,604 units in April last year.