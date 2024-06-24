One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, has partnered with leading global travel aggregators such as Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Wego, driving growth in its travel segment.

“We are committed to expanding our travel business offerings and enhancing the overall customer experience. Our partnerships with global travel aggregators and leading airlines, combined with the integration of artificial intelligence, underscore our dedication to providing seamless, convenient, and competitive travel solutions”, a Paytm spokesperson said.

“As we continue to innovate and grow, we aim to deliver exceptional value and a superior travel experience to our customers.”

To provide further selection to international flyers, Paytm Travel has also onboarded three new carriers including Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai.

In Q4’24, Paytm maintained its upward trajectory in market share among Online Travel Aggregators (OTAs), with flight bookings showing a notable year-on-year increase of ~19 per cent, surpassing the industry’s growth rate of around ~3 per cent.

This growth is further underscored by a ~15 per cent year-on-year rise in international ticket bookings in April, showcasing Paytm Travel as the preferred destination for competitive prices and seamless services in travel bookings. This highlights the trust and confidence customers place in Paytm for their travel needs, according to Paytm spokesperson.

As the second-largest OTA in train bookings, Paytm continues to enhance customer experience with new features such as guaranteed seat assistance, and easy tatkal bookings, making train travel more convenient and accessible for all users. Paytm has also witnessed growing preference among travellers, including those from small cities and towns, for their commuting needs.

The recent NDC integration with Amadeus, featuring Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways as the first two airlines on NDCx and on-boarding of Eva Airways, marks a significant milestone.

This integration offers artificial intelligence-powered capabilities, enhancing the booking experience by providing more tailored travel options and packages directly from the airlines, Paytm has said.

The platform now hosts new bus operators including Mettur expanding its service offerings and providing more travel options to customers. The introduction of a Free

Cancellation service has seen high growth in trains and buses, followed by flights, offering customers greater flexibility and peace of mind.

With these advancements, Paytm continues to revolutionise the travel industry by combining convenience, comprehensive solutions, and innovative features, thereby driving growth and expansion in the travel market.

This aligns with Paytm’s broader vision of leveraging advanced technology to enhance business operations and customer satisfaction across its diverse service offerings, this leading fintech has said.n