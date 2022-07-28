Peekay Steel Castings wins export excellence award

The Kozhikode-based Peekay Steel Castings (P) Ltd has won the Export Excellence Award of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), Southern Region.

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka has presented the award to K.E.Shanavaz, Joint Managing Director of the company.

Peekay Steel Castings has exported products worth ₹226.95 crore to 32 countries. The company caters to several global OEMs such as Schlumberger, General Electric, Komatsu, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, Siemens, Man Turbo, and Emerson..

The company with factories at Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Hindupur and Bengaluru is one the largest manufactures and exporters of steel castings. It has the most modern foundries equipped with the state-of-the-art advanced technology, plant and machinery, catering to oil and gas, power, including nuclear power plants, mining, transportation and other engineering sectors.