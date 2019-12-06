Pennar Industries bags orders worth ₹302 crore

Pennar Industries Limited, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company today announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹302 crore across its business verticals during the month of November 2019.

The Railways division received orders from customers such as Integrated Coach Factory, MCF, TI, Universal Engineering and Texmaco.

The Pre-engineered building division received orders for construction of warehouses and factory buildings from Coromandal, Ambuja Cement, Antkrish Group, RKS builders, Chettinadu builders.

The Steel division has received orders from Thermax, IFB, Toshiba, LG Balakrishnan, Steel Mart, Schaeffler and others. The Industrial component vertical has received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Yamaha, Ashok Leyland, IFB, WABCO, Kone, Fujitech and others.

The Enviro division has received orders from Oriental Carbon, Cinda Engineering and others, according to a company release.

The order book position for Railways division was ₹270 crore, Pre- engineered buildings division was ₹358 crore and Water treatment division ₹92 crore as on December 4.