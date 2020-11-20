Pennar Industries bags orders worth ₹517 crore

Pennar Industries Limited announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹517 crore across its business verticals during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The Pre-Engineered Building vertical received orders for construction of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, solar PV modules and power plant structures from various companies, including Kaizen Industries, Asian Fabtec, Ambuja Cements and Azure.

The current order book position for the pre-engineered buildings business unit stands at ₹280 crore.

KM Sunil, Vice-President, Corporate Strategy, said “In spite of lockdowns and challenging conditions due to Covid-19, it is heartening to note that the company has received good order inflow across all its verticals.”

The Railways vertical received orders from BEML, Rites, Integrated Coach Factory, Universal Engineering and others. The current order book position for the Railways business unit is at ₹249 crore. The steel vertical has received orders from Thermax, Sterling LGB, IFB, Toshiba, Adani Green Energy, L&T Solar and India Cements.

The Enviro division has added total orders worth ₹49 crore.