To meet growing demand, Peps Industries mulls converting mini-plants into large scale units

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Peps Industries, a leading spring mattress manufacturer, is planning to convert few of its mini plants into large scale units to meet the growing demand across the country.
“Peps has a hub and spoke manufacturing model. We have our major plant in Coimbatore and mini units in many other places,” K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries said.
“With the demand going up, we feel that we have to convert few of our mini plants into large manufacturing units.” Madhavan added.
He was addressing a virtual event on Tuesday to announce the launch of Peps Cameo — a soft top mattress made of jersey fabric
Peps Industries’ main manufacturing facility is built on an 11-acre industrial campus in Coimbatore and produces 25,000 mattress per month. The company also has strategic business units (SBUs) in Pune (for the western market) producing 6,000 mattress per month, a SBU in Delhi (producing 8,000 mattress per month) and a SBU in Kolkata to cater to the eastern region, which produces 5,000-6,000 mattress per month.
“We wanted to do this (plant expansion) in the western zone of the market. We always feel that in the southern and western market, the psyche of the customers are almost the same and so we see a great opportunity in the western market,” Madhavan said.
Peps pioneered the concept of spring mattress in India way back in 2006 at a time when Coir and foam mattresses dominated the market. Due to its early entry and through a series of worldclass sleep solution products, the brand has acquired dominant position in the spring mattress segment. The company also has a license from Restonic USA, for developing products under their brand.
“Our aim is to ensure that the we popularise the spring mattres segement and being the brand leaders, if the spring mattres segment grows the bigger pie come to us. That is the brand strategy that we would like to adopt in the future,” said Madhavan.
As part of its capex plans, the company is looking forward to scale the number of its Great Sleep Stores (GSS) across the country. Currently, there are 109 GSS across the country, and Peps aims to add 41 more stores by the end of 2021. The stores offer an immersive experience with the customer at the centre and trained experts to help facilitate the process of choosing a mattress that is uniquely suited to an individual’s sleep needs.
“We are seriously looking for expansion and to reposition the Peps brand itself. As of today, we are a cash rich company; so with our internal accruals and some additional funding from bankers, we are looking into sizeable expansion plans,” Madhavan said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...