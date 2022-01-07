Companies

PepsiCo India appoints George Kovoor as SVP, beverages

BL New Delhi Bureau January 7 | Updated on January 07, 2022

Kovoor completed 28 years with the company in various roles across markets

PepsiCo India on Friday announced the appointment of confirmed of George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President Beverages. The company said that Kovoor will be the General Manager for the beverage business and will also be responsible “for creating the long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories.”

Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran and has completed 28 years with the company in various roles across markets such as India, APAC, China.

Most recently, he was serving as Senior Vice-President-Away From Home at PepsiCo’s global headquarters in New York.

“George will be relocating back to India after 18 years. George is known for his hands-on understanding of the business and commitment to developing talent and forging strong stakeholder partnerships,” the snacks and beverage major stated.

