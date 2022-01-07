PepsiCo India appoints George Kovoor as SVP, beverages

PepsiCo India on Friday announced the appointment of confirmed of George Kovoor as Senior Vice-President Beverages. The company said that Kovoor will be the General Manager for the beverage business and will also be responsible “for creating the long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories.”

Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran and has completed 28 years with the company in various roles across markets such as India, APAC, China.

Most recently, he was serving as Senior Vice-President-Away From Home at PepsiCo’s global headquarters in New York.

“George will be relocating back to India after 18 years. George is known for his hands-on understanding of the business and commitment to developing talent and forging strong stakeholder partnerships,” the snacks and beverage major stated.