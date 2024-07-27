PepsiCo India clocked ₹5,794 crore in terms of revenue from operations for the nine-month period ended December 2023. Net profit for the period stood at ₹199.75 crore, as per its RoC filing.

The snacks and beverages major has transitioned from following April-March financial year period to January-December period in line with its global earnings. Hence, its RoC filing reports financials of nine-month period.

“In this 9-month period compared to the earlier 12-month period, PepsiCo India delivered resilient topline performance amidst a challenging external environment. Demand for our brands remained robust backed by strong marketing campaigns, marketplace execution, and consistent focus on end-to-end productivity. We remain committed to our growth in India and continue to invest behind our brands and marketplace infrastructure to build scale while maintaining margins,” a spokesperson for PepsiCo India stated.

The snacks and beverage major recently reported its Q2 CY24 global earnings. PepsiCo said that India posted high-single-digit organic revenue growth in the second quarter of CY24. The company also recorded double-digit volume growth in both snacks and beverage segments in India.

The company is betting big on India’s long-term growth potential. On an investor call earlier this month, Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo, said, “We continue to see a lot of growth in many parts of the AMESA (Africa, Middle East and South Asia) region, in particular India is a big growth space for us and it’s an investment area for sure. The opportunity is massive if you take a decade’s perspective and we are putting infrastructure on the ground and investing on the brands to make sure that we can build scale to capture.....what is going to be, I think, a high-demand market for many, many years.”

In April, PepsiCo India, announced an investment of ₹1,266 crore to establish a state-of-the-art flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

”With our upcoming facilities in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, we look forward to building capacity and driving sustained growth in India,” the company added.

PepsiCo India had clocked a total revenue of ₹8,129 crore in the 12-month period of FY23. It posted a net profit of ₹255.75 crore in FY23