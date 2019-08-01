PepsiCo India taps pappadam market in South with Lay’s variant

PepsiCo India on Thursday said it has launched Lay’s Wafer Style in southern India as part of an attempt to tap into the pappadams segment.

Lay’s Wafer Style, which comes in ‘Salt with Pepper’ and ‘Sundried Chilli’ flavours at ₹10, will be available in retail outlets across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

The company has launched the new snack products as a meal accompaniment for traditional South Indian dishes.

It recently also launched Kurkure with gingelly oil in South India.