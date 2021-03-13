PepsiCo India’s Dilen Gandhi steps down as foods category head

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
PepsiCo India will soon have a new senior executive to spearhead the foods business. This development comes after Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head-Foods at PepsiCo India has decided to step down from his position.
Gandhi, who is an industry veteran, had been leading the company’s foods business since 2016.
Meanwhile, Anshul Khanna, Senior Director, Global Brands Marketing at PepsiCo in Ireland, will be heading back to India to lead the foods category.
A spokesperson for PepsiCo India said, “Over the last 4 years, Dilen has played an integral part in driving growth and category leadership for PepsiCo India’s foods portfolio. His efforts steered the food business to become one of the fastest growing verticals.”
The company confirmed that Khanna, who has been with PepsiCo for over 18 years, will succeed Gandhi.
According to sources, Gandhi, who has over 17 years of experience in the FMCG industry, is learnt to be moving to Reckitt Benckiser. He is expected to soon take over the role of Regional Marketing Director, Health, South Asia at the company. In the past, he has had stints with Procter & Gamble and Gillette.
