PepsiCo to bring global brand Mountain Dew Ice to India

In a strategic launch ahead of the upcoming summer season, PepsiCo India is set to launch its global brand- Mountain Dew Ice. The company said that this global drink is being launched in the “cloudy lemon format” especially for the Indian market.
The snacks and beverage major said that the launch of “Made-for-India’ Mountain Dew Ice was backed by extensive consumer research that found that Indian consumers prefer the lemon flavour with a punch.
Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India, said, “At PepsiCo, our aim is to offer brands for every beverage occasion and consumer lifestyle. Mountain Dew Ice fits in with this ambition as we continue providing consumers with a wide assortment of refreshing, and great tasting products. The launch marks a significant milestone in PepsiCo India’s journey towards the innovation of the beverage category and is backed by considerable operational investments.”
“Mountain Dew Ice is a beverage specially Made-for-India. With Mountain Dew being a much-loved brand for decades now, we are confident that consumers are going to enjoy the new Mountain Dew Ice too” he added.
The company said that the lemon-based beverage will be available in single and multiple serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.
