Persistent Systems December quarter net up over 37% at ₹120.9 crore

Tech firm Persistent Systems has reported a 37.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹120.9 crore for the December 2020 quarter.
The company had registered a profit of ₹87.9 crore in the year-ago period, Persistent Systems said in a late night regulatory filing on Thursday.
Revenue from operations grew 16.5 per cent to ₹1,075.3 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹922.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
In dollar terms, the company’s revenue grew 12.9 per cent to $146.15 million during the said quarter, from $129.43 million in the year-ago period.
“We continue to deliver engineering solution expertise in our key industry segments and service lines, helping our customers imagine their new digital future,” Persistent Systems Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra said.
As a result, the company is seeing growth in its average deal size, and once again, this quarter it closed several large deals, he added.
The company’s headcount at the end of December 2020 quarter was 12,438.
The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹14 per share for financial year 2020-21.
