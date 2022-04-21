Personal care D2C brand, Nat Habit raises $4 million Series A funding led by Fireside ventures

Nat Habit, a personal care brand has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by consumer-brands-focussed Fireside Ventures, along with participation from existing investors. The round also provided exits to some of the early angel investors.

The new round will be used to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories in marketing, technology and scout for fresh talent, the company has said.

Dipanjan Basu, Partner, Fireside Ventures, will be joining the Nat Habit board.

Nat Habit founded in 2019, has been funded in the earlier round by VC firms Surge Ventures (Sequoia), Whiteboard Capital, and many leading FMCG angel investors including CEO of Spencer, Snapdeal, Paperboat, Epigamia, and Yogabar, and since then, has witnessed a growth of over 30X in the last one year.

Vision

In its earlier seed rounds, Nat Habit had closed $2 million funding. It has since expanded into a wide range of skin, hair and baby care products with over 200 SKUs.

The company aims to re-imagine the personal care space through fresh made 100 per cent natural, preservative and chemical free products, it said.

It also makes these products fresh every day in its Ayurvedic kitchen and delivers them to customers at their doorstep. The brand sells directly via its own website as well as marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Meesho, etc.

“Our vision is to grow into a 1,000 crore natural living brand in five years, bringing as many as possible, truly close to nature,” said Swagatika Das, Founder, Nat Habit.

“There are some areas that standout for us: First, we have been able to build the brand primarily using our website, with just 10 per cent of the revenue coming from the marketplaces. We now plan to leverage the marketplaces to drive the next wave of our growth. Second, we have a strong focus on innovation and have been able to launch multiple unique products on a consistent basis,” said Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder, Nat Habit.

“We will continue to launch cutting-edge products to accelerate the growth. Having our own manufacturing gives us an edge — it allows us to execute the vision of launching innovative products, fresh everyday, without the need for preservatives and chemicals,” added Agarwal.

“We are excited to partner with Swagatika and Gaurav at Nat Habit. They are innovating and re-imagining the way personal care is consumed and used in India,” said Dipanjan Basu, Partner Fireside Ventures.