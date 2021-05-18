Companies

PESB picks Arvind Kumar as next MD of Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 18, 2021

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has picked Arvind Kumar as managing director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a unit of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Kumar is currently an executive director at Indian Oil Corporation.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation is one of the largest refineries in South India, with an installed refining capacity of 10.5 million tonnes (mt).

Kumar was selected by the government’s head-hunter on Tuesday after interviewing eight candidates that included three from Indian Oil Corporation, according to PESB.

