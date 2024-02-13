Supertails, a full-stack tech-enabled pet-care start-up, has raised ₹125 crore in Series B funding led by RPSG Capital Ventures and existing investors Fireside Ventures, Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and Sauce VC.

The funding will be used to acquire new customers, invest in technology, expand healthcare services, including the growth of Supertails Pharmacy, and explore offline business.

Founded in June 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, Supertails targets an annual recurring revenue of ₹500 crore in the next two years, the company said in a release.

“This injection of funds will empower us to expand our offerings, enhance the user experience, and ultimately strengthen the bond between pets and their devoted parents,” the statement added.

Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures, said, “We have always had a keen interest in Indian D2C [direct-to-customer] companies. With increasing disposable income and a rising trend in pet parenthood, the pet care industry holds significant potential in the future. As we expect India’s pet economy to grow over the next decade, Supertails’ expansion aligns perfectly with the current landscape.”

In the past, Supertails raised funding of ₹90 crore. The company has 150-plus employees.

