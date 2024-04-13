Petregaz India, a subsidiary of Petredec Group, inaugurated its new LPG Import and Storage Terminal at Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The newly commissioned facility, with an investment of ₹600 crore, enables Petregaz to deliver “cost-effective and dependable solutions’‘ to LPG marketers as well as residential, commercial, industrial and automotive customers. The Terminal is located within the Adani Krishnapatnam Private Port at Krishnapatnam, 25 km from Nellore.

“Government-run oil companies can utilise our Terminal’s capacity to improve LPG supplies in the hinterland, optimising logistics and strengthening India’s LPG landscape. This new facility will also benefit private marketers and bottlers by improving access to LPG in an area of the country historically underdeveloped in terms of LPG infrastructure,’‘ Susheel Raina, CEO, of Petregaz India said in a release.

“With the launch of the new Terminal, we look forward to working with a host of new customers and partners, large and small and supporting India’s energy transition away from heavier, higher polluting hydrocarbons to cleaner burning, affordable and accessible LPG,’‘ he added.

Petredec is an integrated LPG company that trades, transports and distributes LPG around the world. Petredec owns and operates a large and modern fleet of 35 LPG carriers, mainly VLGCs. Petredec has a growing presence in the LPG downstream sector with three LPG import terminals in the Indian Ocean.

Petregaz is the Petredec Group’s downstream subsidiary, specialising in LPG import, storage and large-scale distribution of LPG. In India, Petregaz Krishnapatnam Private Limited is located on the premises of the Adani Krishnapatnam Port Private Limited on the East Coast of India.