Petronet LNG Q4 profit falls sequentially, Tellurian deal off

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Petronet LNG Ltd posted a net profit of ₹638 crore for the March quarter, a fall of 18 per cent over the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the firm’s agreement to invest $2.5 billion in US energy firm Tellurian Inc has lapsed, CEO Akshay Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.
The profit for the quarter under review grew by 71 per cent on a year-on-year basis. For the year 2020-21, the company’s profit grew 9 per cent to ₹2,939 crore. Annual revenue from operations, however, fell by 27 per cent to ₹26,022 crore.
In September 2019, Petronet LNG had signed a MoU with Tellurian to invest $2.5 billion in the Houston-based firm’s proposed Driftwood LNG export terminal in exchange for the rights to upto 5 million tonnes of LNG per year over four decades.
The MoU’s deadline for completing the transaction had been extended twice to December 2020 when it finally lapsed, Singh said at a press conference. “We did not get a request from Tellurian for an extension,” he said. “As of today, there is no MoU with us.”
The MoU had been signed on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roundtable with 17 CEOs of foreign energy firms during his ‘Howdy Modi’ trip to Houston in September 2019.
Petronet’s board on Tuesday recommended a final dividend of ₹3.5 per share for the 2020-21. Including the interim dividend announced earlier, the company’s total dividend comes to ₹11.5 per share. This translates to dividend payout of about 60 per cent and dividend yield of 4.6 per cent for the year, Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities said.
Due to the second wave of Covid-19, the firm’s Dahej terminal operated at about 80 per cent capacity during April and May, Singh said. Over 90 per cent of Petronet’s volumes come from its Dahej terminal, which has an annual capacity of 17.5 million tonnes. The terminal’s operational capacity during 2020-21 remained flat year-on-year at 92 per cent.
Petronet is expanding the terminal’s capacity by 5 million tonnes and expects gas demand to bounce back in the ongoing financial year, Singh said. After the breakdown of the agreement with Tellurian, the company is looking at alternative sources such as Qatar for sourcing LNG, Singh said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...