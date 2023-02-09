Drugmaker Pfizer Limited has announced the appointment of Meenakshi Nevatia as an Additional Director and Managing Director for five years from April 3, 2023.

She comes in the place of S Sridhar, who announced his early retirement in August 2022.

Meenakshi has 30 years of experience across companies including Mckinsey & Co, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and more recently with Stryker Corporation.

Nick Lagunowich, Pfizer Global President (Emerging Markets) said, “India is critical to the healthcare ecosystem in the region and globally. It is a place where we aspire to bring many more breakthrough therapies and health solutions to patients across the economic segments.”

Sridhar, the current India country President, will step down as Managing Director and board member from March 31, 2023, a note from the company said.