P&G appoints Shailesh Jejurikar as the Global COO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 30, 2021

He will be the first Indian to hold this position

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as the Global COO, making him the first Indian to do so. This is in line with the change at the CEO level with Jon Moeller taking over from David Taylor.

This further ensures great news for P&G India as India has been a talent factory for P&G globally, and is one of the largest exporters of top talent to P&G globally. The company has approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company.

Jejurikar was earlier the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble’s largest business sector, Fabric and Home Care, which includes many of company’s most-iconic brands: Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer—and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings.

