P&G elevates Sundar Raman as global CEO of fabric and home care division

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 07, 2021

Sundar Raman

Fabric and home care is the largest business sector for the FMCG major representing about one-third of total company sales and net earnings

Procter & Gamble on Thursday announced that it has elevated Sundar Raman as the global CEO of the company's fabric and home care division. He steps into the role after the company decided to elevate Shailesh Jejurikar as the Chief Operating Officer in July.

Fabric and home care is the largest business sector for the FMCG major representing about one-third of total company sales and net earnings. “In this role, Sundar is responsible for delivering top and bottom-line growth through innovation (R&D), a synchronized E2E supply chain, brand-building and sales,” the company said.

Raman began his P&G career as a market analyst in India in 1998 and soon moved to the United States, where he worked in a variety of roles, from business intelligence to marketing, in P&G Beauty.

In 2019, he was appointed as the President, Fabric Care, North America and P&G Professional, expanding his responsibilities to Global Home Care in 2020.

Born in Palamaneri, Tamil Nadu, Raman did electrical and electronics engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (1996) and a post-graduate diploma from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (1998).

Over the years, India has emerged as a talent factory for the FMCG major worldwide and is also one of the largest exporters of top talent to P&G globally. The company said that currently about 350 Indian expats are serving in various roles globally.

Published on October 07, 2021

board of directors (appointment and change)
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
