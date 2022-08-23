P&G Hygiene & Health Care’s Q4 profit dips on rising commodity costs

Unprecedented headwinds and commodity fluctuations have impacted FMCG major Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care profits for the fourth quarter ended in June 2022. The company, on Tuesday, reported a 13.12 per cent decline in Profit After Tax at ₹42.55 crore for Q4, on account of rising commodity costs.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a PAT of ₹48.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sequentially, it had reported profit of ₹102 crore in Q3. Its revenue from sale of products was down 3.8 per cent to ₹755.65 crore (₹785.58 crore).

Unprecedented headwinds

The company has stated both its feminine fare and health business continue to grow and maintain category leadership despite unprecedented headwinds from macroeconomic challenges and softening consumption trends.

“The execution of our integrated strategies of a strong portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and an agile and accountable organisation structure, has empowered us to deliver these consistent results. Our strategy is fuelled by balancing innovation and industry-leading practices, while driving productivity in everything we do,” said LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited.

“While the unprecedented market challenges and uncertainties remain in the near term, we will continue to stay focused on our strategy of driving superiority and productivity and enabled by the strength of our organisation and culture, to deliver balanced growth and value creation,” Vaidyanathan added.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care is one of India’s biggest FMCG companies that has Whisper and Vicks brands along with Whisper Choice Nights, Vicks Roll-On Inhaler, Vicks Xtra Strong and Vicks Tulsi Ginger Cough Syrup to its portfolio.