P&G partners with WE Hub for start-ups to pilot ideas

FMCG major Procter & Gamble in partnership with WE Hub, a state government initiative for women entrepreneurs, on Tuesday selected three start-ups to pilot their ideas.

A press release from P&G said the company selected three start-ups from more than 55 in its first Telangana edition of vGROW Summit which concluded on Tuesday.

vGROW is P&G’s first-of-its-kind platform to identify and collaborate with businesses and individuals offering innovative industry-leading solutions.

Three start-ups were selected to pilot innovative digitisation and energy optimisation solutions at P&G’s Hyderabad plant that manufactures Ariel, Tide and Pampers.

This partnership is in line with P&G’s commitment to invest in Indian start-ups and inclusive growth, the release said.

More than 55 start-ups, from across India, applied through WE Hub.

The shortlisted applicants were then given an opportunity to pitch their innovative solutions at P&G’s vGROW Summit.

“The three start-ups will now be piloting their solutions at P&G’s Hyderabad manufacturing plant,” it said.

Telangana Principal Secretary IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said it is encouraging to see organisations like P&G and initiatives like vGROW supporting the start-ups in the country.

Shivangi Jain, Associate Director Purchasing and Supplier Partnerships, P&G India said, “Our partnership with WE Hub is helping us connect and leverage external start-up capabilities to strengthen our operations and drive inclusive growth in the state of Telangana.”