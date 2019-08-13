Companies

P&G partners with WE Hub for start-ups to pilot ideas

PTI Hyderabad | Updated on August 13, 2019 Published on August 13, 2019

File photo

FMCG major Procter & Gamble in partnership with WE Hub, a state government initiative for women entrepreneurs, on Tuesday selected three start-ups to pilot their ideas.

A press release from P&G said the company selected three start-ups from more than 55 in its first Telangana edition of vGROW Summit which concluded on Tuesday.

vGROW is P&G’s first-of-its-kind platform to identify and collaborate with businesses and individuals offering innovative industry-leading solutions.

Three start-ups were selected to pilot innovative digitisation and energy optimisation solutions at P&G’s Hyderabad plant that manufactures Ariel, Tide and Pampers.

This partnership is in line with P&G’s commitment to invest in Indian start-ups and inclusive growth, the release said.

More than 55 start-ups, from across India, applied through WE Hub.

The shortlisted applicants were then given an opportunity to pitch their innovative solutions at P&G’s vGROW Summit.

“The three start-ups will now be piloting their solutions at P&G’s Hyderabad manufacturing plant,” it said.

Telangana Principal Secretary IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said it is encouraging to see organisations like P&G and initiatives like vGROW supporting the start-ups in the country.

Shivangi Jain, Associate Director Purchasing and Supplier Partnerships, P&G India said, “Our partnership with WE Hub is helping us connect and leverage external start-up capabilities to strengthen our operations and drive inclusive growth in the state of Telangana.”

Published on August 13, 2019
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Max Healthcare announces change in leadership, reconstitutes board