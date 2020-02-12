P&G Q2 net profit rises 9.5% to ₹135 cr

FMCG firm Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.51 per cent rise in net profit to ₹135.93 crore for the second quarter ended December 2019, helped by continued focus on productivity and savings.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a profit of ₹124.12 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹859.27 crore, up 5.03 per cent as compared with ₹818.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care MD Madhusudan Gopalan said, “In a challenging macroeconomic environment, our focus on raising the bar on superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening the organisation culture has enabled us to deliver sustained growth during the second quarter.”

Its total expenses during the October-December quarter was at ₹686.29 crore against ₹639.66 crore, a rise of 7.28 per cent.

On the outlook, he said, “We will continue to remain focused on these strategies in line with our aim to drive balanced sales and profit growth.”

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday fell 1.04 per cent to Rs . 11,336.10 on the BSE.