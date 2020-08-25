Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G) on Tuesday reported a 13.85 per cent rise in its net profit at ₹69.21 crore for the quarter ended June.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹60.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹644.08 crore, down 0.50 per cent from ₹647.33 crore in the same quarter last year, P&G said in a regulatory filing.
The company attributed the increase in profit to “lower tax rates and a one-time hurt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year“.
“We delivered resilient results during this unprecedented crisis behind our strategy to focus on superiority and productivity, enabled by the commitment and agility of our organization to serve our consumers and communities,” Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, said.
While the unprecedented market challenges and uncertainties remain in the near-term, the company will continue to stay focused to drive superiority and improve productivity and aim to drive balanced growth, he said.
The directors have recommended a dividend of ₹105 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2020.
Shares of the company closed 1.23 per cent higher at ₹10,257.90 apiece on the BSE.
