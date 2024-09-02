Philips on Monday announced the appointment of Bharath Sesha as Managing Director for the Philips Indian subcontinent. In this role, he will spearhead Philips’ growth strategy in India, with a strong focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and driving operational excellence, it added.

Sesha will manage the healthcare business headquartered in Gurgaon, and hold responsibility for Philips’ Licence to Operate in India, which includes the Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) in Bengaluru, Healthcare Innovation Center (HIC) in Pune and Global Business Services (GBS) in Chennai.

Philips has been focusing sharply on India with investments in the new Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) in Bengaluru in 2023 and a new R&D campus at the Healthcare Innovation Center (HIC) in Pune in 2024.

Bharath succeeds Daniel Mazon, who was Vice-Chairman and Managing Director for the Philips Indian Subcontinent, and has taken on a global role at the Philips headquarters in Netherlands.

“I am thrilled to join Philips and contribute to our mission of improving healthcare accessibility and affordability in India. I look forward to working with our talented team to bring our innovative technologies to address India’s unique healthcare needs. We will continue to collaborate with our partners and stakeholders to enhance our impact on the lives of millions by expanding access to quality care,” Sesha said in a statement.

Prior to joining Philips, he served as Managing Director at Heubach Colorants India Ltd.,