Phillips Carbon Black commissions speciality black lines in Gujarat

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

A view of Phillips Carbon Black's Mundra plant

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd has commissioned two speciality black lines at Palej in Gujarat, for production of “wide range of speciality black products”, totalling about 32,000 million tonnes per annum, as per a notice to the bourses. Speciality carbon black is commonly used in paints, plastics, wires and cables, ink, etc.

