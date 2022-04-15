PhonePe partners with Extreme IX to enable faster payments

PhonePe, a digital payments platform, has joined hands with an internet exchange point, Extreme IX to enable a faster digital payments experience for 370 million PhonePe users.

This partnership will help PhonePe decrease latency for its users irrespective of their location or ISP in India. Extreme IX said it enables peering which significantly reduces bandwidth cost for the ISPs and improves end-user experience as ISPs are able to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds. Extreme IX has 30 points of presence in 5 cities in India. More than 450 networks including Internet service providers and prominent content delivery networks such as Netflix, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Akamai to name a few, are connected to Extreme IX fabric.

Talking about the partnership, Jay Chawda, Head of Engineering for Datacenter and Networks, said, ‘‘PhonePe has always been at the bleeding edge of technology, and we are constantly striving to make the payment experience on our app seamless for customers. The big driver for us to become the first digital payments platform to become early adopters of this technology was that we wanted to stay away from the instability of Internet networks and provide stable, direct connectivity with our CDN. We partnered with Extreme-IX as their wide geo-presence in India has enabled an effective rollout for us.’‘

Welcoming PhonePe to the Extreme IX network, Raunak Maheshwari, Executive Director, Extreme group, said, “Fintech is the future and with the growth in the number of transactions, Extreme IX is presented with a unique opportunity to reduce transaction time and enable the platform to ensure seamless high amount transactions. We at Extreme IX are elated to be partnering with the industry pioneer, PhonePe. I believe our partnership will act as a catalyst for improved technology infrastructure and awareness on the need of partnering with an Internet Exchange set-up to support the digitisation of operations across telecom, finance and the education sector. “