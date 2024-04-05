PhonePe’s new offering Share.Market has launched its Futures and Options (F&O) segment adding on its platform with comprehensive trading tools.

“This addition marks a significant milestone in the platform’s mission to empower traders with comprehensive trading tools and resources which will facilitate an enhanced trading experience with a dedicated focus on the Intelligence layer,” said the company in its statement.

Within seven months of the launch of the business, total Share.Market lifetime customers are over 1.55 million with over 1.4 million monthly active MF SIP transactions. In addition, Share.Market has been able to provide access to Intelligence to over 75,000+ users (daily app engagement) with 1.5 lakh demat accounts.

The introduction of F&O capabilities on Share.Market enhances the platform’s offerings, with a comprehensive option chain analysis to track options.

To bring more intelligence, trader-focused data points around strategy building with effective money management will be rolled out with trading interface, leveraging pledge for margin trading and others.

“As investors and traders empower themselves to invest and trade better, Share.Market has been able to take the ambitious steps to elevate discount broking powered by intelligence,” said Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market.

“With the launch of Futures and Options trading to our platform, we are further expanding our suite of offerings. This addition will further strengthen our efforts to empower investors and traders with the tools and resources they need to navigate today’s dynamic financial markets,” he added.