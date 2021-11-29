Piaggio Vehicles introduces all-woman workforce on assembly line

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has introduced an all-woman workforce on the assembly line making its Apé Electrik range of products.

"Piaggio has redesigned the workplace to make it ergonomically suited for women. Piaggio believes that understanding the technology and acquiring the right skillsets are the criteria to bring employees on board and not their gender,” said the press note.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd said, “In line with our group philosophy, we have created an EV assembly line that is fully operated by a female workforce. I want to remark that this is only the starting point, & we have a long way to go. We will have the inclusion of more women at the assembly line, plant premises, and offices. This is not just to empower women, but also to bring workforce equality in the auto sector, which was long due.”

Pooja Bansal, Head HR at Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd added: “Diversity at the workplace is very important as it fosters innovation and growth. The strategy at Piaggio is to provide all women employees economic independence, parity of opportunities, which includes career development, and most importantly, escalating them to managerial and leadership positions. We intend to not only train women employees for manufacturing and the shop floor, but to hire and train women employees across the business value chain.”

The female workforce at Piaggio’s Baramati plant assembles all its electric models - Apé E-City and Apé E-Xtra, which comes in both fixed and swappable battery solutions. Piaggio was the market leader in the L5N Electric 3- Wheeler Cargo segment for the period H1 FY 2021-22.