Pidilite Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries, has invested ₹5 crore in Wify (Installco Wify Technology), a home improvement and maintenance services platform. This pre-Series A round was led by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures, with participation from Blume Ventures.

Wify specializes in delivering B2B2C home improvement and maintenance services, prioritising quality and consistency through the training of adept tradespeople dedicated to enhancing the reputation of home improvement brands.

They offer a full-stack solution, from workflow management to after-sales support, for brands and consumers. Their clientele spans across home improvement retailers, e-commerce giants, interior design services, water solutions, audio and electronics, flooring solutions, and home furniture services.

Sanket Parekh, Director, Pidilite Ventures said the country’s home improvement sector has experienced rapid growth and holds significant future potential.

“Wify’s innovative approach and dedication to superior home improvement services will benefit the customers,” he added.

The investment from this round will fuel Wify’s growth, enabling them to enhance their tech stack, expand services and strengthen their market position.

Vikram Sharma, Co-founder, Wify said trhe investment will accelerate our mission to be a key contributor to the ViksitBharat vision, empowering millions of tradesmen in the home improvement industry while serving both brands and households.

Founded in 2019 by Vikram Sharma and Deepanshu Goel, Wify, is a full-stack B2B2C startup that offers home improvement and maintenance services including installation and after sales services for consumer durables. Wify’s customers include local and global brands such as IKEA, Godrej, Amazon, Hettich, Livspace, Panasonic among others. It has over 3,000 technicians on its platform and serves over 80 cities across India.

