Pinnacle Industries inks deal with Cityflo for designing new proprietary bus interiors

Pinnacle Industries, an integrated commercial vehicle seating and interiors company offering end to end solutions for commercial vehicle OEMs across the ICE and EV space, partnered with Cityflo, Mumbai’s app-based commute company, to design, develop and manufacture the seating and interiors of the latter’s new proprietary bus.

This is a first-of-its-kind-in-the-country bus design built specifically for urban Indian commuters. Cityflo aims to add 1,500 such new buses which will service 1 lakh customers in the next two years.

The design and manufacturing process for the Cityflo bus took almost two years to complete. Pinnacle Industries worked on the design, development and manufacturing of seats, interior trims panels, luggage racks, driver partitions/magazine holders, umbrella holders, roof, flooring and ambience lighting for the new proprietary bus.

Based on exhaustive customer research within the Cityflo customer base, three prototypes of the seat were created before arriving at the final form, which considered customer behaviour onboard the bus.

The bus was built with various iterations to meet the required standard and expectations using the Bharat Benz chassis. The existing bus interior was completely redesigned and converted to the new look accordingly.

Speaking on the partnership, Arihant Mehta, President, Pinnacle Industries Ltd, highlighted, “Our partnership with Cityflo ensures the best comfort for the passengers’ commute. This collaboration strengthens our goal of positioning Pinnacle Industries as the leader in the commercial mobility space. I am confident that both Pinnacle and Cityflo will provide much more enhanced transportation for Indian roads.”

Vipin Joe, Creative Head, Cityflo said, “Our partnership with Pinnacle Industries was instrumental in designing a customer experience that was truly unique to the Cityflo customer. With their expertise in developing automotive interiors and seating systems, Pinnacle provided us with the best resources in designing, prototyping and manufacturing based on our brief.”